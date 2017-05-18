By agreement between PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT, court appointed Receiver and Manager ("Receiver") of Southern Pacific Resources Corp. et al (the "Company") and Houlihan Lokey ("Financial Advisor") the bid deadline for court approved process the court approved sales process of the Company's assets has been extended to June 30, 2017. Further information can be found on the Receiver's website at www.pwc.com/car-stp

