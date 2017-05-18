Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Southern Pacific Resource Corp. et al - Revised Sales Process Bid Deadline
By agreement between PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT, court appointed Receiver and Manager ("Receiver") of Southern Pacific Resources Corp. et al (the "Company") and Houlihan Lokey ("Financial Advisor") the bid deadline for court approved process the court approved sales process of the Company's assets has been extended to June 30, 2017. Further information can be found on the Receiver's website at www.pwc.com/car-stp