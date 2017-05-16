Hosted by: The Society of Petroleum Engineers- Young Professionals (SPE) & Young Professionals in Energy (YPE)

Description: The word "diet" implies less, but just as importantly, it implies a better quality of what we consume. Coal, oil and natural gas have long been staples of how we fuel our lives. But renewables, including hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal sources are increasingly becoming viable options and popular with the public. Does Alberta need to go on an energy diet? How are Alberta's oil, natural gas, and power sectors responding to the emergence of renewable opportunities and climate change policies?

Join us for appetizers and a drink as we welcome a distinguished group of panelists representing the oil, natural gas, and power industries to discuss these challenging and timely questions.

Guest Speakers:

Tim McMillian – President, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

Michael Binnion, President and CEO, Questerre Energy

Riley Georgsen – Director, Government Relations, TransAlta

Details:

Date: May 25, 2017

Location: Bennett Jones LLP - Banker's Hall 315 8 Ave SW - 45th Floor East Tower

Time: 4:30pm- Registration/Networking, speaker starts at 5:15pm

Cost:

$15 for first 50 seats, $20 afterwards





This event will also act as a kick off event to an energy luncheon series featuring many different types of energy, from solar, to coal, to nuclear and more! We will explore how they work, their impacts and benefits, both economically and environmentally, and how these forms co-exist with oil and gas. Stay tuned for more information!

Don’t Miss Out and Sign Up Today!