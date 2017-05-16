Dialogue and collaboration between producers and suppliers is crucial to reduce costs and enable investment and growth.

This Inspired Conversation brings together multiple players involved in assets and major projects to discuss challenges with existing business models and will offer participants the opportunity to engage in dialogue to explore:

How can producers engage suppliers early on in the project delivery process? How can industry break down silos between project partners to drive success? How must business models change so that producers and suppliers share a common vision of value? What does collaboration look like in practice?

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Time: 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Location: MacDonald Hall, SAIT, 1301 – 16 Avenue NW, Calgary

Cost: Complimentary

We invite you to join our JWN Inspired Conversation workshop for a spirited discussion; drawing out ideas and potential solutions to embrace change and how the industry can collaborate to achieve better results and bottom lines.

Who should attend?

Exploration & Production CEO/Owners Pipeline COO Refining and Petrochemicals Asset Management Gas Processing C-Suite Manufacturing/Fabrication Engineers Construction

Register at: jwnenergy.com/events/

What is an Inspired Conversation?

An Inspired Conversation is a live, moderated workshop conducted under Chatham House Rules, which allows participants the freedom to voice ideas without their statements being credited to them as individuals or organizations.

This is an opportunity for operations and executives to work together to solve challenges facing industry. In this collaborative environment, Inspired Conversations workshops generate input from a targeted group of participants, serving to increase knowledge about these challenges and insight into possible solutions.

Post-event, a digital summary report from the working session will be made available.

