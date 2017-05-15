Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Operational Excellence In Energy, Chemicals & Resources 2017 Summit
With markets shifting, regulations changing and pressure to increase efficiency in your operations - how can you deliver consistent operational excellence?
At the OpEx in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit (Calgary, June 5-7) you’ll learn how to develop the culture, systems and processes of the world’s highest reliability organizations. This exclusive event offers a unique opportunity to benchmark against 200+ Operations, HSE, OE and Asset Leaders and gain practical tips and tactics on how to close performance gaps and reduce human, asset and environmental risk.