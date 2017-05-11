Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Queen’s Geology Alumni GeoConvention Reunion – Tuesday, May 16
The Queen’s Geology Council invites all Queen’s Geology alumni to the Fourth Annual GeoConvention Reunion on Tuesday, May 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Barley Mill in Eau Claire. The Reunion offers alumni a unique opportunity to network with other Queen’s Geology grads, catch up with some faculty members, and meet some students as we share a pint and revel in the Queen’s spirit. Look forward to seeing you there!