NAL Resources Limited Property Divestiture
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist NAL Resources Limited (“NAL” or the “Company”) with the sale of certain of its non-core oil and natural gas properties located throughout western Canada (the “Properties”).
- Production from the Properties for the month of January 2017 averaged 2,442 boe/d, consisting of 925 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 9.1 MMcf/d of natural gas sales.
- Monthly net operating income from the Properties for the month of January 2017 was $1.35 million.
- NAL holds various working interests in 16.75 sections of land in the Pierson/Waskada areas of southwestern Manitoba and one and one half sections of land near the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border in the Antler North/Gainsborough area of Saskatchewan.
- In Saskatchewan, NAL’s interests include properties located in the Edenvale, Steelman, Byant, Huntoon, Weyburn, Hardy, Whitebear, Lost Horse and Chapleau Lake areas of southeastern Saskatchewan (the “Saskatchewan Properties”). Also included in the Saskatchewan Properties package are NAL’s interests in the Weyburn Unit and the Steelman Units 4 and 6 as well as a number of smaller unit interests.
- NAL has properties in the Pine Creek and Kakwa areas of Alberta as well as several minor properties in various areas of Alberta. NAL also holds minor interests in northeastern British Columbia.
- NAL’s preference is for offers for NAL’s interests within the boundaries indicated for the individual Properties and not portions thereof.
To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:
Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye,
Jill Switzer or Alan Tambosso at
403.266.6133.