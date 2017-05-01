Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Veresen Inc. have entered into an arrangement agreement to create one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Canada with a pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $33 billion.

Overview of the combination highlights:

The combined company will feature an asset base supported by long-life, economic hydrocarbon reserves concentrated in some of the most prolific resource plays in North America. The diversified portfolio will include crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, terminal, storage and midstream operations, gas gathering and processing facilities as well as fractionation facilities. The combined company expects to drive significant shareholder value through the following benefits of the transaction:

The combined asset base is highly integrated across the value chain and extends the geographical reach of the combined company while enhancing its customer service offering.



The combined company will benefit from diversification across basins and products, as well as customers and currency.



The cash flows of the combined entity will be over 85 percent fee-for-service weighted, ensuring the maintenance of a strong balance sheet.



The transaction creates an organization of meaningful scale able to pursue larger growth projects.

"This transaction is highly strategic for Pembina and Veresen alike, providing clear visibility to creating long-term value for our respective shareholders," said Randy Findlay, Pembina's chair of the board of directors. "It represents an ideal opportunity to continue building on our respective low-risk, long-term, fee-for-service business models while growing and substantially diversifying our respective asset bases. The combined platform offers compelling customer service offering enhancements, as well as integration and investment potential, exceeding what we could do individually. Combined, these factors give us confidence to increase our dividend by 5.9 per cent upon close of the transaction."

"The creation of an integrated business across the energy infrastructure value chain results in a combined entity that is greater than the sum of its parts," added Stephen Mulherin, Veresen's chairman of the board of directors. "The combined scale and financial strength, along with a proven track record of safe, on-time and on-budget project delivery, gives us confidence that the collective growth program currently under construction of approximately $6 billion will translate into meaningful value for shareholders. Furthermore, we believe combining these two organizations augments our ability to compete for future investment opportunities and execute on a larger, more complex suite of opportunities than each company on a standalone basis."

Under the terms of the arrangement agreement, Pembina is offering to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Veresen by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). The transaction is valued at approximately $9.7 billion including the assumption of Veresen's debt (including subsidiary debt) and preferred shares.