The oil and gas industry’s response to declining oil prices has created the need to accelerate transformation at both the strategic and operational levels to drive significant improvement in business value realization. IBM Watson represents a new generation of “augmented intelligence” capabilities that can be a key enabler to support critical optimization initiatives in the areas of operational performance, productivity, and safety.



Improving production using existing infrastructure, streamlining maintenance and turnarounds, and even optimizing people productivity and business processes are all areas where IBM Watson is enabling organizations to make significant improvements in cost reduction & avoidance, operational uptime, and revenue generation.



‘By 2020, 80% of large oil and gas companies will run their business with help from cognitive/ AI agent capable of learning, reasoning, and solving complex problems.’



Infusing cognitive intelligence into your business transformation strategy is the benchmark for driving operational performance and productivity efficiencies across the value chain.



