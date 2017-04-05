



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Clearview Resources Ltd. (“Clearview” or the “Company”) with the marketing of its non-operated oil and natural gas properties in various areas of Alberta.



In southern Alberta, the Company’s most significant properties are its non-operated working interests at Carmangay/Travers , where it produces approximately 58 barrels of oil per day from the Barons Sandstone, and at Bantry , where it produces 102 boe/d (82 barrels of oil per day and 120 Mcf/d of natural gas).



and areas, as well as royalty interests in properties in the and areas. North of Calgary, Clearview holds various non-operated, minor working interests in several oil and natural gas units (Calgary Elkton Unit 1, Crossfield Cardium Unit 2, Crossfield Turner Valley Unit 1, East Crossfield Unit (D-1 Zone), Carstairs Elkton Unit 1 and Caroline Swan Hills Gas Unit 1). In the Pembina area of central Alberta, Clearview holds a 3.827214% working interest in the Warburg Belly River “M” Unit.



