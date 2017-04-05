Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Clearview Resources Ltd. Property Divestiture
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Clearview Resources Ltd. (“Clearview” or the “Company”) with the marketing of its non-operated oil and natural gas properties in various areas of Alberta.
- In southern Alberta, the Company’s most significant properties are its non-operated working interests at Carmangay/Travers, where it produces approximately 58 barrels of oil per day from the Barons Sandstone, and at Bantry, where it produces 102 boe/d (82 barrels of oil per day and 120 Mcf/d of natural gas).
- Clearview also holds minor, non-operated working interests and royalty interests in properties in the Manyberries, Granlea and Majorville areas, as well as royalty interests in properties in the Aden/Lait, Wrentham, Medicine Hat, Brant, Claresholm and Cessford areas.
- North of Calgary, Clearview holds various non-operated, minor working interests in several oil and natural gas units (Calgary Elkton Unit 1, Crossfield Cardium Unit 2, Crossfield Turner Valley Unit 1, East Crossfield Unit (D-1 Zone), Carstairs Elkton Unit 1 and Caroline Swan Hills Gas Unit 1). In the Pembina area of central Alberta, Clearview holds a 3.827214% working interest in the Warburg Belly River “M” Unit.
To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:
Tom Pavic, Ben Rye, Jill Switzer,
Ryan Ferguson Young or Alan Tambosso at
403.266.6133.