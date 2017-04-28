Nine champions of Alberta leadership and excellence in professional engineering and professional geoscience have been recognized by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Award recipients enhance the lives of Albertans by reducing environmental impacts and advancing sustainable development, improving business effectiveness through new and emerging technologies, volunteering their talents in our communities, promoting outreach and diversity initiatives, and demonstrating outstanding innovation and leadership in their professions.

The winners, announced at the Summit Awards Thursday in Calgary, are:

Janet Elliott, Excellence in Education, for her enthusiasm for education, genuine care for students, and creative teaching strategies. She is a professor of chemical and materials engineering and Canada Research Chair in Thermodynamics at the University of Alberta.

Gary Faulkner, Centennial Leadership, for his outstanding leadership as a tireless volunteer, an innovative researcher, and an inspiring teacher and mentor. He has developed pioneering treatments that use robotics, virtual reality, and other innovations in reconstructive surgery.

Jocelyn Grozic, Women in Engineering and Geoscience Champion, for her passionate support of women in the engineering and geoscience fields. She became the first female faculty member in the University of Calgary’s faculty of engineering in 2001 and has striven to create an inclusive and supportive environment ever since.

Josephine Hill, Research Excellence, for her leading-edge research on alternative energy and sustainable fuel generation. Her research focuses on improving the efficiency of chemical and electrochemical processes to reduce their effects on the environment.

Oliver R. Kohlhammer, Early Accomplishment, for achieving world-class results in several projects in the early stages of his career. A mechanical engineer, he is already recognized for redefining industry limits with projects such as the Lindbergh steam-assisted gravity drainage development in Cold Lake.

Todd Simenson, Frank Spragins Technical, for his technical expertise with real-world infrastructure solutions that positively affect the communities he serves. Most recently, he led Stantec’s wastewater and stormwater recovery efforts after the disastrous wildfires in the Fort McMurray region.

Andrzej Slawinski, Outstanding Mentor, for his passionate commitment to mentoring. With more than five-decades of geology experience, he has an exceptional ability to engage and lead young professionals, freely sharing his technical skills and supporting their career growth.

Tracey Stock, Community Service, for outstanding contributions to society. He has given more than 100,000 hours of volunteer service to various non-profit organizations, including 45 years with Scouts Canada and has made 625 blood, plasma, and platelet donations to Canadian Blood Services.

Quest Carbon Capture and Storage Project, Environment and Sustainability. The project, designed and built by APEGA permit holder Shell Canada Limited, is the world’s first integrated oilsands CCS project. Quest reduces carbon dioxide emissions from Shell’s Scotford upgrader by more than one million tonnes a year.