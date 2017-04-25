COSSD advertisers will soon be able to make quick changes to online profiles through a new, self-serve portal.

Take control of your profile and easily add the following types of content:

  • Expand your company profile with new Products and Services fields
  • Add Number of Employees and Annual Revenue to showcase the size of your operation
  • Showcase your completed projects with a dedicated Past Projects field
  • Add Photos and Videos of your crew, your projects and tell a better story
  • Add specific Keywords to improve your organic search rankings
  • New dedicated Social Media fields i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.
  • Upgraded SSL Security Certificate to protect your profile and company information

Please note: COSSD advertisers will be sent an email invitation to access your new and improved profile. All profile changes will be reviewed within 48 hours before it’s published.

The new self-serve features at COSSD.com are essential tools to help you increase awareness of your company’s products and services.

 