COSSD advertisers will soon be able to make quick changes to online profiles through a new, self-serve portal.

Take control of your profile and easily add the following types of content:

Expand your company profile with new Products and Services fields

Add Number of Employees and Annual Revenue to showcase the size of your operation

Showcase your completed projects with a dedicated Past Projects field

Add Photos and Videos of your crew, your projects and tell a better story

Add specific Keywords to improve your organic search rankings

New dedicated Social Media fields i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

Upgraded SSL Security Certificate to protect your profile and company information

Please note: COSSD advertisers will be sent an email invitation to access your new and improved profile. All profile changes will be reviewed within 48 hours before it’s published.

The new self-serve features at COSSD.com are essential tools to help you increase awareness of your company’s products and services.