Service and supply firms in Canada’s oil and gas sector need not look far for what they need to reach square one in the global export market: that was the key takeaway from a recent Calgary webinar.

Still available online, Going Global in the Oil & Gas Sector gives companies with a product, technology or service to market abroad a chance to find out what’s involved before investing a nickel. Much of the information, including key reports and Thursday’s webinar, is available at no cost.

During the webinar, three speakers, including Bemal Mehta, vice-president, energy intelligence with Daily Oil Bulletin publisher JWN, outlined the services their organizations offer Canadian companies considering wading into the export waters.

“There’s a growing recognition that Canadian companies have technologies and capabilities that could be competitive globally, and many companies have already made the leap globally,” said Mehta, noting two reports designed to introduce companies to the process recently appeared. Going Global (Phase 1) was published in October, 2016 following it up with Going Global (Phase 2) in February 2017 (DOB, April 11, 2017).

Published in partnership with Export Development Canada (EDC), the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC), the Canadian Global Exploration Forum (CGEF), with support from the Alberta government, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS), the reports are geared to guide companies to the first steps in entering foreign markets, and neither is meant to be a definitive guide.

Phase 1 of Going Global profiled six countries, while Phase 2 broadened the ambit to another 10 countries, mainly chosen for their active or developing oil and gas sectors, Mehta said. Together, the 16 countries profiled represent over 80 per cent of global oil and gas activity, and more than 65 per cent of global service and supply spending, he said.

“In a world where 120 countries globally have hydrocarbons, these 16 represent the best opportunities for growth for global service and supply companies,” he added. Designed to help companies identify export markets for technology, supplies and services, the reports are also meant to enable them to gain intelligence and market access. The reports focus on small-to-medium-size companies looking for short-to-medium term opportunities, in particular companies that fall into the class of “new exporter.”

Also speaking during Thursday’s webinar was Rob Hodges, senior oil and gas advisor for EDC, often described as Canada’s export credit agency. EDC offers insurance and financial services, bonding and small business solutions to Canadian exporters and to foreign buyers of Canada’s goods and services.

Of $750 million the government of Canada has allocated to EDC for helping companies in Canada’s oil and gas sector crack export markets, only about one third has been allocated, Hodges said, provoking one listener to ask why more of the money has not been spent.

“It takes time to work through the underwriting process,” he said. “We have [other funding] requests incoming, and over $100 million-plus in the pipeline right now. When it first came to the market, some people looked at [the EDC’s fund] as a bailout fund, but that’s not what it was meant to be. It’s for companies that have an export plan, a strategy, that are diversifying into new markets, or have an innovative [service or] technology,” he said.

“Part of the underwriting process is that we do a full credit review [and] a CSR review and that takes time,” he added. “We have a full, robust pipeline and more transactions keep coming on a regular basis.” For companies that are brand new to the export business, Ottawa has created the CanExport program.

An executive with the Canadian Trade CommissionerService (CTCS), also spoke Thursday, outlining the services her organization, also a part of the government of Canada, offers companies.

“If you’re part of the Canadian business community, contribute to Canada’s economic growth, have a demonstrated capacity for internationalization and good potential to add value to Canada’s economy, then you can benefit from our services,” said Amanda McNaughton, CTCS deputy director.

Those services cover four broad categories: preparing for international markets; assessing the market potential in foreign countries; finding qualified business contacts abroad; and resolving the problems — except legal ones — that sometimes arise along the way, she said.

Often, a trade commissioner in the company’s local area is assigned. He or she will then work with the company to decide if it’s internationally competitive, then help decide on a target market, collect market and industry information and improve the company’s international business strategy, she added.

In addition to helping Canadian companies understand how to crack foreign export markets, the trade commission who is assigned will also help executives understand other services offered by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, and its partner organizations.

“In assessing your market potential, we can often help you determine the level of opportunity that exists in a particular market, appropriate approaches to that market, and gauge the amount of resources required,” she said.

An archived version of Thursday’s Going Global webinar is still available online, using the following link (https://engage.vevent.com/rt/edc365~march21). In addition, both phases of the Going Global reports are available for download at Reports & Data | JWN Energy.