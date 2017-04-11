Going Global is the insightful, comprehensive research report created in collaboration by the Petroleum Services Association of Canada and the Canadian Global Exploration Forum, along with support from the Government of Alberta, EDC, BDC, The Canadian Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and JWN.

Together, Going Global identified the top 16 potential export markets for Canadian oilfield services. In addition to providing a high-level overview of the report, a free webinar scheduled for April 13 will explain how EDC’s “pull” programs in several of these prime markets can help match up buyers with Canadian companies who can fulfill their procurement requirements.

What is the EDC's ‘pull’ program?

EDC’s pull financing program creates export opportunities for Canadian companies by connecting them to the supply chains of large international buyers, noted Rob Hodges, sector advisor, oil and gas, with EDC. He’ll be one of the webinar presenters.

How does it work?

“EDC uses its international presence to identify buyers with procurement needs that match well with Canadian business expertise,” Hodges said. “EDC will offer financing to those buyers in exchange for their commitment to work with EDC and consider procurement from Canadian companies.”

To ensure the efficiency of the program, EDC will only introduce companies that are specifically suited to the needs of a buyer. EDC’s engagement with the Pull buyers can consist of a variety of scenarios:

specific requests of Canadian capabilities whereby EDC provides a listing of relevant companies from its network of Canadian companies and facilitate an introduction where there is interest on both sides.



EDC also engages at various domestic and international tradeshows either within an inbound or outbound mission or standalone event where it organizes a business to business program. These events are a true team Canada approach where EDC typically works with GAC, Province of Alberta and other provincial associations in an attempt to maximize value for Canadian companies to participate.



In its event pipeline, EDC is working with GAC to develop a B2B program during the OTC in Houston on May 2. It is also working with its partners to organize a B2B program during GPS in June. Details for this and other events can be found on the events tab on www.edc.ca.



How many oil and gas companies have participated?

“In the oil and gas sector, EDC has financing relationships with 45 foreign companies,” Hodges said. “In regards to Canadian companies participating, in 2016 approximately 300 Canadian companies benefitted from EDC’s foreign buyer relationships.”

What is the benefit of this program?

“When discussing international trade, a common refrain from exporters is how to determine what the foreign buyer is looking for (product/service wise) or who the relevant contact person would be,” Hodges said. “EDC recognizes how difficult and expensive it can be for Canadian companies, especially smaller ones, to develop a connection with a foreign buyer. This is one way to address that barrier.”

The free webinar is scheduled for April 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (ET). For more information, or to register, click on the link here.