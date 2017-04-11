Don’t lose focus on cost reduction, plan to succeed and increase collaboration are among the recommendations in the Service & Supply 2017 Outlook Report released last week.

The comprehensive report, published by JWN Energy with sponsor Grant Thornton, includes the results of a survey of 372 service and supply leaders, as well as input from executives who attended workshops in Edmonton and Calgary. The report is available for download here.

The report concludes there is a sense of cautious optimism for the sector in 2017 with commodity prices recovering from 2016 levels and activity picking up across North America.

But there is still a need for the industry to keep prices under control and bolster efficiency and adopt new technologies in order to remain competitive in a climate of moderate oil and gas prices going forward.

Other recommendations stemming from the report include: leveraging technology throughout the organization; adopting measures to retain talent and pass on knowledge; being on the lookout for merger and acquisition opportunities and asset acquisitions; and leveraging regulatory change to diversify offerings.

“Despite the sense of confidence unfolding within the industry entering 2017, the service and supply sector cannot rest on its laurels with reliance on the cost-cutting measures of the past two years. Due to its isolation from markets, reserves that are often difficult to extract and relatively high labour and materials costs, western Canada remains a relatively high-cost basin in which to produce oil and gas compared to areas like Texas and the Middle East, with which it must compete for export markets. Service and supply companies have to continue to focus on keeping costs down to be able to compete in a new normal,” the report states.

Companies shouldn’t hang on to hope as a strategy, rely solely on cost reduction as your only strategy to succeed or hang on to divisions of the business that are not strengthening your bottom line. Rather, they are advised to focus on their greatest strengths, pursue a greater level of collaboration between vendor and user in product development and implementation, and consider implementing digital technology to reduce costs.

The best course ahead is to position for a possible recovery while not betting on one, such that companies can prosper if the forecasts prove correct, but survive if they do not, the report concludes.

“While they cannot control the future price of energy, companies can control how they prepare for either eventuality—and that requires that they increase productivity and position themselves to be able to compete for investment with other oil and gas–producing basins regardless of the price environment going forward. This is the new normal. Companies that can deliver the change required by their customers—whether that change is technological, process oriented or purely lower costs—will be successful.