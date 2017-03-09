Gemstone Creates An Indispensable Tool To Benefit Work Camp Operators And Travel Coordinators

Anyone who has ever managed a remote workforce camp will have experienced times in which they found themselves with a surplus of unused inventory.

Anyone who has worked as a travel coordinator, responsible for booking rooms for a company’s workforce, understands that it can be a frustrating, time-consuming process trying to secure camp rooms at a reasonable rate near a remote project.

Now, Gemstone Logistics is bringing these two parties together with the introduction of a tool designed to make both of their lives easier. This new initiative is CampRooms.com and Gemstone plans to revolutionize the way workforce camp rooms are listed and booked across North America.

Gemstone brings a proud history to this project, having provided comprehensive workforce transportation and accommodation management services to western Canadians since the company was formed in 2007. From professional management of fly-in / fly-out programs to strategic program planning, Gemstone’s aim is to enhance travel management processes while saving clients time and money.

CampRooms.com is a tool for camp operators of any size to list their inventory and generate incremental income from rooms that might have otherwise gone unused. At the same time, CampRooms.com is a tool for workforce travelers and travel coordinators to easily search, filter and book a variety of remote, industrial workforce camps and lodges in a timely and efficient manner.

The CampRooms.com tool has the integrity associated with being designed by people who are leaders in the industry and understand the challenges of both camp owners and travelers. End users have the confidence of knowing this is not an ‘off the shelf’ product, but one that was designed for their specific needs. Plus, with no camp assets of its own, Gemstone can assert that CampRooms.com is a truly unbiased tool for camp operators to list inventory without risk and without sign-up fees.

For both parties, CampRooms.com is a nimble, efficient, flexible tool that delivers a positive user experience. Camp owners can list a camp in approximately five minutes; as supply and demand change, the room rates and number of units available can be easily adjusted. CampRooms.com offers the security of a prepaid booking by taking credit card payment from the user at the point of booking. Funds are remitted to camp operators on a weekly basis and all activity can be monitored with the CampRooms.com dashboard. Ultimately, camp owners can keep their rooms filled and capitalize on their assets without risk, sign up fees or the time and expense of advertising.

For travelers, the CampRooms.com platform is intuitive and straightforward. Their search engine allows comparison of all facilities within a given radius and is designed to be a one stop shop for booking requirements. After finding the perfect room, it only takes minutes to make bookings and payments, and instant confirmation is provided. Travelers and travel coordinators can book with confidence, knowing they’ll be shown the best options based on their criteria.

Gemstone President, Tom McHale said, “We’ve been working behind the scenes getting camps signed up and onboard for our launch. Now, we are incredibly excited about unveiling this tool to the travelers and travel coordinators and hearing their feedback. We believe once they’ve booked their first room with CampRooms.com, they’ll wonder how they ever got along without it.”

Although CampRooms.com is a new project, it comes from a long and impressive pedigree. Parent company Gemstone has an extensive industry insight that sets the company apart. President Tom McHale has spent over 20 years travelling to and from remote work sites and his experience is what defines the comprehensive approach they take to every project. Gemstone brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to the CampRooms.com endeavour and will be working hard to provide a service like no other.

CampRooms.com was initially designed to help companies servicing the oil and gas industry as well as the Fort McMurray rebuild, but eventually will expand in scope to take advantage of the opportunities that exist across the continent.

If you would like to see CampRooms.com in action, it’s up and running now. New camps and lodges are continually being added as word spreads about this valuable new resource.

Visit www.CampRooms.com for more information.