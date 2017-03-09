



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Shackleton 2011 Limited Partnership (the “Company”) with the divestiture of its operated, high working interest Milk River natural gas property located in the Shackleton area of Saskatchewan.

At Shackleton , the Company holds an average 99.2% working interest in 102 long-life, low decline Milk River natural gas wells which are currently producing approximately 2.8 MMcf/d (467 boe/d).



Recent operating income from the Property has averaged approximately $600,000 on an annualized basis.



The Company’s LLR from the Property as of January 28, 2017 is 3.49, with a net deemed asset value of $8.13 million.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye, Jill Switzer,

Tom Pavic, or Alan Tambosso at

403.266.6133.