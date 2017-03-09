Canadian Natural Resources Limited announced this morning agreements, subject to regulatory approvals, to acquire 70 per cent of the Athabasca Oil Sands Project (AOSP), including 70 per cent of the Scotford upgrader, as well as additional working interests in other producing and non-producing oilsands leases.

Canadian Natural has agreed with Shell Canada Limited and certain subsidiaries to acquire its 60 per cent working interest in the AOSP including an interest in the mining and extraction operations, north of Fort McMurray; the Scotford Upgrader and the Quest Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project located north of Edmonton; and its 100 per cent working interest in its Peace River/Carmon Creek thermal in situ operations, its 100 per cent working interest in the Cliffdale heavy oil field as well as other oilsands leases.

Canadian Natural and Shell have also agreed with Marathon Oil Corporation to jointly acquire its 20 per cent share in AOSP and related oilsands investments. The acquisitions do not include any interest in the 100 per cent Shell owned Scotford refinery or chemical plants. The total purchase price of the transactions accumulates to $12.74 billion as of the effective date.

The acquisitions are targeted to close in mid-2017. The aggregate consideration under the acquisition will comprise 97,560,975 common shares of Canadian Natural issued to Shell with a current value of approximately $4 billion, a combined pre-adjustment cash payment at close of $8.24 billion to Shell and Marathon Oil, and a deferred payment of US$375 million due in the first quarter of 2018 to Marathon Oil.

The current estimated production capability, before royalties, for the AOSP acquired properties is approximately 196,000 bbls per day with February production of approximately 188,000 bbls per day of mine production and upgrader output of approximately 195,000 boe per day from a 70 per cent working interest in AOSP; and approximately 13,800 bbls per day of heavy oil from the 100 per cent owned Peace River properties.

The following table summarizes key metrics included in the acquisition properties:





In conjunction with the acquisition and assumption of operatorship of the oilsands mines and in situ lands, Canadian Natural will welcome approximately 3,100 employees from Shell and Marathon Oil, with approximately 2,760 located at the mines, 110 located in the Peace River in situ region and 230 in Calgary.

The AOSP mines comprise the Jackpine and Muskeg River Mines as well as other nearby mineable leases which use truck and shovel bitumen mining with a paraffinic bitumen extraction process. Canadian Natural will take over as operator on these assets. The associated upgrader is located in Scotford, Alberta and is connected via a dedicated diluted bitumen delivery with a reverse loop to send diluent back to the mine sites.

There is significant opportunity for growth in the mining operations with the Jackpine mine expansion, which has regulatory approval for 100,000 bbls per day of production capability, CNRL stated.

The upgrader will retain Shell as operator and utilizes LC Fining technology to efficiently hydrocrack residuum to high-quality fuel oils and transportation fuels. Based upon a bitumen input capacity of 280,000 bbls per day, the upgrading process results in output of approximately 150,500 bbls per day of Premium Albian Synthetic crude oil, 60,000 bbls per day of Vacuum Gas Oil, and 78,600 bbls per day of undiluted Albian Heavy Synthetic crude oil as well as 4,600 boe per day offgas. The associated Quest Carbon Capture and Storage project results in a 30 per cent reduction in CO2 equivalent emissions.

Along with the AOSP assets, Canadian Natural is acquiring numerous other heavy oil operations and oilsands leases of various working interests. Canadian Natural is acquiring 100 per cent working interest in the Peace River and Cliffdale in situ operations which are together currently producing approximately 13,800 bbls per day with further opportunities to develop. Other assets include the Carmon Creek thermal project associated with the Peace River complex, which will be reviewed for future development. Other longer term in-situ projects such as the Namur, 94 per cent working interest, and 100 per cent working interest in Birchwood are assets complementary to existing Horizon oilsands leases and increase synergy for future opportunities in the area.

Shell perspective

On completion of all transactions, it is envisaged that Canadian Natural will be the operator of the AOSP upstream mining assets, and Shell will continue as operator of the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project, located next to the 100 per cent Shell-affiliate owned Scotford refinery and chemicals plants. This arrangement is expected to allow Shell to maximize value in its competitive Canadian downstream business and leverage proprietary technology. The transactions are expected to close mid-2017, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments and regulatory approvals.

Shell chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said: "This announcement is a significant step in re-shaping Shell's portfolio in line with our long-term strategy. We are strengthening Shell's world-class investment case by focusing on free cash flow and higher returns on capital, and prioritizing businesses where we have global scale and a competitive advantage such as integrated gas and deepwater. The proceeds will accelerate free cash flow and reduce gearing and make a meaningful contribution to Shell's $30 billion divestment program."

Shell Canada president and country chair Michael Crothers added: "We are very proud of the oilsands and in-situ operations that our people have grown in Alberta over the past several decades. These assets are an excellent fit for Canadian Natural, a highly experienced oil sands developer.

"Shell has been in Canada for more than 100 years and we plan to continue our presence as one of the country's largest integrated energy companies. We are enhancing returns in our important downstream business and leveraging our world-class manufacturing capabilities through the integration opportunities that come with continuing to operate the Scotford upgrader and Quest CCS project, located next to the Shell Scotford refinery and chemicals plants."

In addition to the cash proceeds and Canadian Natural shares, the divestment includes additional intellectual property agreements valued at up to $285 million and a long-term supply agreement for the Scotford refinery. The transactions will potentially allow for additional cost reductions and continued value chain optimization for Shell.

According to a report from Reuters, Shell also said on Thursday that 10 per cent of directors' bonuses will now be tied to how well it manages greenhouse gas emissions in refining, chemical and upstream.

Shell retains significant operations in Canada that are not impacted by these transactions, including in upstream shales with a large Duvernay and Montney acreage position; downstream through chemicals, refining and marketing; and in integrated gas with the proposed LNG Canada project.

Marathon unloads AOSP business, picks up Permian acreage

Marathon Oil, meanwhile, announced that it was acquiring approximately 70,000 net surface acres in the Permian Basin from BC Operating, Inc. and other entities for $1.1 billion in cash, excluding closing adjustments. The acquisition includes 51,500 acres in the Northern Delaware Basin of New Mexico, and current production of approximately 5,000 net bbls of oil equivalent per day.

“Divesting of our Oil Sands Mining business at an attractive value while also acquiring 70,000 net acres in the world-class Permian Basin are transformative milestones that will further align our portfolio with our strategy," Marathon Oil president and CEO Lee Tillman said.

“Historically, our interest in the Canadian oilsands has represented about a third of our company’s other operating and production expenses, yet only about 12 per cent of our production volumes. The Northern Delaware Basin features outstanding well economics that compete at the top of our organic portfolio and is experiencing a positive rate of change in well performance unrivaled in U.S. unconventional basins. This deal expands the quality and depth of our already robust inventory while securing a foundational footprint in the Delaware Basin with 5,000 feet of oil-rich stacked pay. Today’s announcements give us even greater focus and concentration on our diverse set of high-return opportunities in the U.S. resource plays, and strongly position us to generate long-term value for our shareholders for many years to come.”

Under the terms of the Canadian divestiture, $1.75 billion will be paid to Marathon Oil upon closing and the remaining proceeds will be paid in first quarter 2018. The sale is expected to close in mid-2017 with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2017, and concurrent with a related transaction between Shell and Canadian Natural Resources, also announced today. Proceeds will be used to fund resource capture, organic investment, to reduce gross debt and for general corporate purposes.

Marathon divestiture highlights