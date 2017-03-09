Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Canada’s Leading Oil Sands Facilities Conference Returns: Join ConocoPhillips, Suncor, Nexen, Osum, Surmont & More
Join ConocoPhillips, Suncor, Nexen, Osum, Surmont & More At Canada’s Leading Oil Sands Facilities Conference
New Technology for In Situ Oil Sands Facilities Conference
May 30 - 31 - Calgary, Canada
www.new-technology-oil-sands-facilities.com
Canadian Business Conferences gives you the opportunity to be part of the New Technology for In Situ Oil Sands FacilitiesConference, taking place on 30 to 31 May 2017, in Calgary. The program will bring together super-major, major and independent operators with government stakeholders to address important issues including carbon tax regulation and footprint reduction; while benchmarking results of pilot projects in efficient facilities design, water reuse for Steam Generation, Lime Softening, Evaporator and Electrostatic Filtration.
Some of the distinguished speakers in this year’s line-up include:
- Caillee Ellis, Director Industry Operations, In Situ — Alberta Energy Council
- Henk-Jan Van Klinken — Director of Projects - Osum Oil Sands
- Mark Smith, CEO, Surmont Energy
- Annie Sun, Senior Process Engineer, In Situ Development, Suncor Energy
- Chad Orbek — Chief Power Engineer, Osum Oil Sands
- Henry Kong, Facilities Engineering Lead, Surmont Asset, ConocoPhillips Canada
- Hakim Alaam, Project Engineer, Nexen Energy
- Dr. Maen Husein , Professor, Alberta University
- Darren Anweiler, Process Development Team — Saskatchewan research Council
For more information, visit http://www.new-technology-oil-sands-facilities.com/