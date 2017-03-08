Catapult Environmental Inc. has signed a partnership agreement with Crew Energy Inc., a premier Montney oil and gas producer, to design and build a water management facility in northeast British Columbia.

This facility will allow Catapult to treat flow-back and produced water. The treated water will be re-used for oil and gas operations, thereby minimizing freshwater consumption and water disposal. Catapult will own and operate the water management facility. The complex will be centrally located in the core of Crew’s Montney play with the ability to serve its development plans for key areas of activity. The facility is expected to take one year to build and will be an integral part of Catapult’s water management business.

Michael Wood, president and chief executive officer, said: “This water management facility will save Crew approximately 50 per cent per well on future water management costs. The facility and the associated water strategy for reduction of freshwater use places Catapult and Crew at the forefront of sustainable environmentally conscious water management in Canada. Partnering with Catapult will allow Crew to focus additional capital expenditure on its drilling program.”