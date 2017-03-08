New to the United Kingdom’s energy sector are onshore opportunities in the shale gas sector, which Canadian industry can help play a role in developing.

“We have been running a strategy with the Government of Alberta and with PSAC, because to develop the U.K. shale we need Canadian expertise,” said Caroline Saunders, career diplomat who recently worked with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. “There are opportunities for the Canadian supply chain to help us develop that industry.”

According to Saunders, the so-called “Gatwick Gusher” near Sussex alone could add $74 billion to the British economy if fully exploited.

Further, she told a recent Calgary breakfast event sponsored by the U.K. Department for International Trade and Scottish Development International, while Britain has produced about 42 billion bbls of oil from its offshore resource since production began, it still has another estimated 12 to 24 billion bbls remaining, approximately.

“There is currently another licensing round,” she said, adding there are 363 undeveloped discoveries, with 3.4 billion bbls total recoverable resource, currently on the table. “A large number of the pools, over 150, are unlicensed and will be available in this round.”

While there are opportunities with new oil plays offshore, Saunders noted, there are also opportunities in secondary recovery, as well as with decommissioning more than 1,200 wells. “In the U.K., our legislation requires all subsurface and subsea equipment must be removed, and so that actually creates significant opportunity for companies in that area.”

Speaking to the shale opportunities, John Moreland, co-founder and vice-president of geoscience for Sun God Energy Inc., suggested the U.K. holds tremendous potential with its thick and rich shales. The British Geological Survey is throwing out estimates in excess of 1,000 tcf of gas.

“That is a big number, and in U.K. there is a massive demand for gas,” said the past-president of the Canadian Global Exploration Forum. Currently, he noted, the U.K. gas price is usually between $5 and $6 per mmBtu. “There is a demand for gas, there are good prices, and it is an easy place to do business.”

Fortunately for Canadian service companies, Moreland said, U.K. national oil companies are used to dealing with single points of contact for major service providers such as a Schlumberger NV or Halliburton Co. Their purchasing departments are not set up to put together service packages or some sort of integrated management planning.

“The service company [in Canada] has the chance to undercut local [U.K.] prices from these big companies,” he said, adding Canadian firms could put together a consortium to provide a package of related services, as not even the U.K.’s conventional industry is set up for that, and there is much consulting work that could be done within Britain.

“Canada has technical excellence, world-class research, and we’re regulated…. The AER [Alberta Energy Regulator] is seen as a world leader in regulating the industry, in looking after health, safety and environment, and in dealing with the indigenous communities. The other big pitch for Canada is that we can raise money here.”

Horizontal directional drilling has opened up Great Britain’s energy sector, which shows just how important new technology is for the island nation, suggested Satvinder Flore, oil and gas Canada regional marketing director at Amec Foster Wheeler plc. If Canadian firms have technologies that can, for example, extend or optimize a reservoir’s life, he said, then those will be very welcome.

“The importance of bringing technologies to the market and the acceptance of these technologies in the U.K. market is excellent, and the process in which those technologies come to the market is also very, very good and mature.”

He added: “From the point of view of outward investment into the U.K. and inward into Alberta, there are lots of crossover learnings that could be applied. If you have technologies you think could provide a meaningful [impact], then there is a receptive audience in the U.K. to understand that, and there are channels to market.”

Brexit and concerns of another Scottish referendum

According to Saunders, who was previously deputy consul-general and head of U.K. Trade and Investment, the U.K.’s vote to exit from the European Union and the corresponding potential for another Scottish independence referendum may cause uncertainty. However, she believes impacts on investment and regulation should be minimal, as neither the U.K. as a whole nor Scotland specifically wants to harm their global trade and investment.

“When the U.K. leaves the EU, we have already indicated that we will move all EU directives and regulations … to U.K. domestic legislation,” Saunders said, adding all EU rules would prevail in Britain after it leaves the union, and those would only change afterwards if discussed and approved in British Parliament. She does not anticipate U.K. regulation would shift hugely from its current state, though, and would instead alignment with EU regulations.

“It wouldn’t make sense for us to depart from EU regulations, because single markets are based fundamentally around harmonization of regulation and removal of non-tariff barriers.”

If Scotland wants to remain in the EU, then it would have to leave the U.K. and apply on its own merits to join the European Union. As such, Saunders does not anticipate another referendum on independence until at least after the U.K.’s divorce from the EU is complete. Even if it were to leave, she believes an independent Scotland would strive to protect trade.

“Both Scotland and U.K. are international trading countries — they have such a history of being internationalists, of being [for] free trade,” she said, suggesting a key concern for Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Brexit negotiations is protecting the status of investors doing business with Britain. “No one wants to destroy our competitive advantage and our status as a global trading nation.”

To Canadian companies considering U.K. investment, she added: “If you feel you have business risks, then speak to your lawyers and get clauses in your contracts that give flexibility in those areas you might be concerned about.”

The U.K. is one of 10 countries profiled in the second volume of Going Global — available for download here — a new comprehensive study that helps Canadian companies navigate international opportunities. Going Global targets oilfield services and oil and gas technology firms that aspire to become successful global exporters.