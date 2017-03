One of the greatest challenges in geomechanics and petroleum engineering is the effective hydraulic stimulation of unconventional oil and gas reservoirs. With a better understanding of fracture stress, operators can promote shear fracture development without impinging on fracture development in successive stages. This white paper examines the rock stress after a stage has been stimulated and how that impacts fracture complexity, fracture surface area and reservoir drainage efficiency. Click here to download.

