Sponsored Content: Learn How To Achieve Better Fracs By Downloading This Packers Plus Whitepaper
One of the greatest challenges in geomechanics and petroleum engineering is the effective hydraulic stimulation of unconventional oil and gas reservoirs. With a better understanding of fracture stress, operators can promote shear fracture development without impinging on fracture development in successive stages. This white paper examines the rock stress after a stage has been stimulated and how that impacts fracture complexity, fracture surface area and reservoir drainage efficiency. Click here to download.