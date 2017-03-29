EDC polled Canadian exporting companies and asked them to tell us about the top concerns they are having regarding trade with the United States.

Now, we’ve joined forces with trade experts from both Canada and the U.S. to bring you a webinar and explore those concerns, as well as to offer insight, solutions and strategies to address possible scenarios.

Register for this interactive webinar to learn more about the top three issues that are causing concern for Canadian exporters, and get answers to the same questions you may be having:

What will “tweaks” to NAFTA look like? How will this affect Mexico-U.S. trade agreements? oWill any new tariffs decrease my profits on my current or future contracts?



What does the “America First” policy mean for my company’s competitive advantage?



Some of my employees are Canadian citizens from countries under the temporary travel ban. Will they have trouble entering the U.S.?



Should I diversify? The U.S. is my main market, but potential protectionist policies are making me think I should expand into other markets.



Will my opportunities for doing business in the U.S. become more limited?



The webinar will give an overview of possible developments, as well as drill down into each of the top issues. The presentation will also be followed by a live Question and Answer session, providing an opportunity for webinar participants to ask additional questions.

Don’t miss this essential webinar to learn more about the future of trade with our largest partner.

Can’t attend? Register anyway and we’ll email you a link to the archived video as soon as it’s available.

Click here to register.