Course Date: May 4-5, 2017 in Calgary

Have you ever wondered:

  • Is this formation water?
  • Where is this water coming from?
  • Am I still getting frac fluid back?
  • What is this deposit on my pipes?
  • Will I damage the zone if I inject this water?
  • What is the resistivity of the water in this zone?

Practical course with case studies of real pools

Opus Petroleum Engineering Ltd.
www.opuspetroleum.com
Phone: (403) 266-6126; e-mail: info@opuspetroleum.com