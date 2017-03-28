Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Oil & Gas Council Canada Assembly & Awards Dinner (June 1st) – Early Bird Rates End March 31st
Oil & Gas Council will be returning to Calgary to host it’s Canada Assembly & Awards Dinner on June 1st. Across the day there will be 300+ Sr. Executives & 40+ speakers at the conference, During the evening, Adam Waterous will be honored as the 2017 Canadian Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in front of a sold-out crowd 325 guests (already 70% booked). The early-bird rates for this event expire this Friday (March 31st) so if you are interested in registering to attend, then please contact Tim Pawul at tim.pawul@oilcouncil.com/ +1 631-891-8414 or register online at Canada Assembly Registration.