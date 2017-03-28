Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Freehold Royalties Ltd. Property Divestiture
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Freehold Royalties Ltd. (“Freehold” or the “Company”) with the sale of certain of its working interest and non-operated unit interests in oil and natural gas properties in central Alberta (the “Properties”).
- The Properties represent an opportunity to acquire an oil-weighted, low-decline production stream with current annualized cash flow of approximately $4.1 million, and provide exposure to a number of operated and non-operated drilling opportunities.
- The total package LMR is 8.68 with net deemed asset value of $6.9 million ($7.8 million deemed assets, $900,000 deemed liabilities).
- The working interest properties have been separated into in the following areas; South Package, West Package, Central Package and North Package. Freehold’s non-operated unit working interests are in the Pembina Cardium Unit No 9, Pembina Belly River X Unit, Brazeau River Gas Unit No 1, Pembina Belly River B South Unit, Thorsby Glauconitic Unit No 1 and the Pembina Cardium Unit No 31.
To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:
Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Jill Switzer,
Ryan Ferguson Young or Alan Tambosso at
403.266.6133.