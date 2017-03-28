



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Freehold Royalties Ltd. (“Freehold” or the “Company”) with the sale of certain of its working interest and non-operated unit interests in oil and natural gas properties in central Alberta (the “Properties”).

The Properties represent an opportunity to acquire an oil-weighted, low-decline production stream with current annualized cash flow of approximately $4.1 million, and provide exposure to a number of operated and non-operated drilling opportunities.



The total package LMR is 8.68 with net deemed asset value of $6.9 million ($7.8 million deemed assets, $900,000 deemed liabilities).



The working interest properties have been separated into in the following areas; South Package, West Package, Central Package and North Package. Freehold’s non-operated unit working interests are in the Pembina Cardium Unit No 9, Pembina Belly River X Unit, Brazeau River Gas Unit No 1, Pembina Belly River B South Unit, Thorsby Glauconitic Unit No 1 and the Pembina Cardium Unit No 31.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Jill Switzer,

Ryan Ferguson Young or Alan Tambosso at

403.266.6133.