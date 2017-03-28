



Calgary — Tuesday, April 4

Edmonton — Thursday, April 6

Join Grant Thornton LLP and JWN Energy for the release of the 2017 Service & Supply Outlook to hear what the industry has to say about the future of service & supply companies.

We will share key findings and insights from the report, including recommendations critical for aligning your organization to the new normal. You will hear from senior leaders on their recommendations for change, and have the opportunity to ask questions to our presenters and panelists.

Why should you attend?

Be the first to receive a copy of the 2017 report



Gain insights from our panel of senior leaders that you can apply to your organization



Network with industry peers over cocktails and canapés



Edmonton panel

Mark Salkeld — President & CEO — PSAC

Jim Rakievich — President & CEO — McCoy Global

Jeremy Fearnley — North Alberta Leader, Oil & Gas — Grant Thornton LLP

Calgary Panel

Mark Salkeld — President & CEO — PSAC

Robert Harrison — Partner, Oil & Gas — Grant Thornton LLP

Rod Smith — VP Sales & Marketing — Vallen Canada

Agenda

4:30pm Cocktail reception

5:30pm Presentation, panel discussion and Q&A

6:30pm Networking

7:30pm Event conclusion





Calgary

Tuesday, April 4

Hotel Arts

Spectrum 5

119 12 Ave SW

Register by Friday, March 31

Edmonton

Thursday, April 6

Delta Edmonton South

Top of the Inn

4404 Gateway Blvd

Register by Tuesday, April 4