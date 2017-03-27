Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Low Cost Conventional Oil / $25 Per Barrel Full Production Costs
Mundiregina Resources Canada Inc.
56 Roehampton, Unit 62, St. Catharines, ON, L2M 7S8
Tel: (905) 688-8083
Cell: (905) 978-1364
marketing@mundiregina.com
- 500,000 acres with Ten (10 ) different Conventional plays Light Oil/Wet Gas with Mundiregina Resources
- Lower production costs allows Oil Companies to Operate profitably and pay dividends, see JUNEX production costs at Galt at $25 barrel
- Seismic Inspection available at Divestco, Seismic shows 3X larger than Galt
- Good Infrastructure, deep harbours, good highways to refinery
- Seeking partners, farm-in, JV, financing
- Largest undrilled Structure “Champlain” in North America at 30 miles wide is a GIANT
- 3,000 miles closer to North American Market and will get Brent Pricing
- Quebec fully supports Conventional Light Oil in Gaspe
- Data room at www.mundiregina.com User name is Mother and password is REGINA MUNDI