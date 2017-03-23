The head of a Calgary oil and gas engineering consulting firm has been elected president of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Jane Tink, president of Consult Tink Inc., will become APEGA’s 98th president at the 2017 annual general meeting April 28, 2017 in Calgary. Her firm provides contract engineering to clients domestically and internationally. She estimates reserves, resources, and future net income for various financial institutions and exchanges worldwide.

Tink graduated in civil engineering from the University of Calgary in 1984 and is currently president of her own consulting firm. Involved in all aspects of engineering from exploration to well abandonment and reclamation, she also took on the development, testing, integrating, and maintenance of various engineering software.

Born in Red Deer, Tink began her career at a small oil and gas company, reviewing and programming an economic evaluation program and reserve-tracking system, before moving on to become the company’s drilling and completion engineer.

APEGA’s new president also was active in the Association of Women in Engineering, holding various positions, including president, was on the Journal of Canadian Petroleum Technology editorial review committee and volunteered in schools, presenting to K–12 students on various science topics.

In 1994, Tink joined the Ryder Scott Company when it opened its Canadian office. There, she was a team leader, APEGA responsible member, and primary contact for clients both domestically and internationally.

Tink will lead APEGA’s executive committee of council, which will be composed of newly-elected president-elect Nima Dorjee, P.Eng., newly elected vice-president John Rhind, P.Geol, and current president Steve Hrudey, P.Eng., who will transition into the role of past-president.

APEGA will also welcome re-elected council members George Eynon, P.Geo. and Darren Hardy, P.Eng., as well as newly elected council members RaeAnne Leach, P.Eng.; JasonVanderzwaag, P.Eng. and Emily Zhang, P.Eng.

Council members resuming their terms are Jeff DiBattista, P.Eng.; PhD; Jennifer Enns, P.Eng.; Brad Hayes, P.Geol., PhD; Timothy Joseph, P.Eng., PhD.; Manon Plante, P.Eng.; Natasha Avila, P.Eng. and Art Washuta, P.Eng.