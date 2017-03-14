Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Syncrude Responding To Fire At Its Mildred Lake Upgrader
In its Twitter feed, Syncrude Canada Ltd. says it is currently responding to a fire at its Mildred Lake Upgrader north of Fort McMurray.
“Details will be shared as they become available,” the company stated. The DOB will update this article as details become available.
RAW: Fire burning at Syncrude plant north of Fort McMurray. Read more: https://t.co/EkPFpOiU2y#YMMpic.twitter.com/aaTj1zC71P— CBC Edmonton (@CBCEdmonton) March 14, 2017