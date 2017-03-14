Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Oil & Gas Council Canada Assembly & Awards Dinner (June 1st) – CPPIB, Prudential, Apollo, & Waterous Energy Fund Confirmed To Speak On Investor Panel
Oil & Gas Council will be returning to Calgary to host it’s Canada Assembly & Awards Dinner on June 1st. The “Investor Panel” has a fantastic line-up of speakers including, Avik Dey — Managing Director & Head — Natural Resources for CPPIB; Brian Thomas — Managing Director & Head — Energy for Prudential Capital Group; Rakesh Wilson — Senior Partner of Apollo Management; Adam Waterous — CEO of Waterous Energy Fund. If you are interested in registering to attend, then please contact Tim Pawul at tim.pawul@oilcouncil.com / +1 631-891-8414 or register online è Canada Assembly Registration.