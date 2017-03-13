TransCanada Corporation announced the successful conclusion of a long-term, fixed-price open season to transport natural gas on the Canadian Mainline from the Empress receipt point in Alberta to the Dawn hub in Southern Ontario.

TransCanada said that the successful open season confirms strong support to move additional western Canadian natural gas to eastern markets

The company confirmed that its recent open season resulted in binding, long-term contracts from Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) gas producers to transport 1.5 PJ per day of natural gas at a simplified toll of 77 cents per GJ.

"Today, WCSB producers are facing a much more challenging landscape than they have in the past. This new offering helps our customers compete more effectively by utilizing existing capacity on the Canadian Mainline, and demonstrates the importance and value of this system to deliver their products to markets in Eastern Canada and the Northeast U.S.," said Russ Girling, president and chief executive officer, TransCanada.

"This long-term agreement provides significant benefits for our customers, shareholders, communities and governments that depend on the economic benefits that are generated by natural gas exploration, production and transportation," added Girling. "In addition to utilizing existing capacity and pipelines already in operation, the incremental revenue generated from this offering will make the Canadian Mainline more competitive."