Event Details:

CALGARY

Date: Wednesday February 22, 2017

Time: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Location:

Hall A - TELUS Convention Centre

120 - 9 Avenue SE - Calgary AB

Cost: Complimentary

Register here.

EDMONTON

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017

Time: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Location: Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel

4236 - 36 Street E - Calmar, AB

Cost: Complimentary

Register here.

Space is very limited. You will be contacted with a confirmation email to attend the event.

About the Going Global Report II

This comprehensive study targets oilfield services and oil and gas technology firms that aspire to become successful global exporters. The Going Global reports provide the inside intelligence and practical advice and tools needed to excel in this space. The study also offers insight into the probability of Canadian industry competencies gaining successful market traction in each of the countries.

The Going Global report phase 2 includes the following countries:

Russia



Saudi Arabia



Iran



China



Qatar



United Arab Emirates



Norway



Indonesia



United Kingdom



Australia



At the launch event you will receive a copy of the report as well as:

Practical advice and tools for overseas business growth



Intelligence and analysis on select market opportunities



Network with over 100 industry leaders



Who should attend:

Service and Supply industry



Oil and gas technology firms



Exploration and Production companies



Business Development Manager/Director



President/Vice President



CEO/Owner



Event Highlights: