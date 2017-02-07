Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Official Launch Events Of The Going Global Report - Phase 2
Event Details:
CALGARY
Date: Wednesday February 22, 2017
Time: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Location:
Hall A - TELUS Convention Centre
120 - 9 Avenue SE - Calgary AB
Cost: Complimentary
Register here.
EDMONTON
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2017
Time: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Location: Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel
4236 - 36 Street E - Calmar, AB
Cost: Complimentary
Register here.
Space is very limited. You will be contacted with a confirmation email to attend the event.
About the Going Global Report II
This comprehensive study targets oilfield services and oil and gas technology firms that aspire to become successful global exporters. The Going Global reports provide the inside intelligence and practical advice and tools needed to excel in this space. The study also offers insight into the probability of Canadian industry competencies gaining successful market traction in each of the countries.
The Going Global report phase 2 includes the following countries:
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- China
- Qatar
- United Arab Emirates
- Norway
- Indonesia
- United Kingdom
- Australia
At the launch event you will receive a copy of the report as well as:
- Practical advice and tools for overseas business growth
- Intelligence and analysis on select market opportunities
- Network with over 100 industry leaders
Who should attend:
- Service and Supply industry
- Oil and gas technology firms
- Exploration and Production companies
- Business Development Manager/Director
- President/Vice President
- CEO/Owner
Event Highlights:
- 7:30 am - Registration & Breakfast
- 8:00 am - Welcome
- 8:50 am - Keynote Presentation
- 9:50 am - Networking Break
- 10:00 am - Panel Discussion
- 10:30 am - Next Steps