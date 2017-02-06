PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has over 44,000 km of 2D and 12,000 km 2 of 3D seismic spanning the southern portion of Alberta north to Twp 60. This seismic is available for viewing in PrairieSky’s data room to prospect for opportunities over its 7.9 million acres of fee title lands. For links to the 2D and 3D seismic coverage maps and for further information related to PrairieSky land opportunities, visit the following webpage: http://prairiesky.com/Leasing-Opportunities

