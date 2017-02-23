The Alberta government now expects $2.43 billion in non-renewable resource revenue for the 2016/2017 fiscal year, up $1.06 billion from the budget, the provincial government reported this afternoon in its fiscal Q3 update.

Estimates are up across the board from budget — for bitumen, crude oil, natural gas and by-products royalties and bonuses and sales of Crown leases.

The resource revenue forecast has increased mainly from a higher oil price forecast, lower light-heavy differential, lower natural gas producer costs and higher well productivity, partly offset by a higher U.S.-Canadian dollar exchange rate and lower natural gas prices.

Return to growth

The impact of the oil price shock on the Alberta economy appears to be subsiding, the government said. Many economic indicators are showing signs of stabilization or in the early stages of recovery, including employment, drilling and manufacturing. The economy is expected to expand in 2017, driven by oil and manufacturing exports, public sector infrastructure spending and reconstruction in Fort McMurray.

The recovery in 2017, however, will be modest due to the lingering effects of low oil prices on investment and consumer spending. Real GDP is forecast to grow 2.4 per cent in 2017 compared with 1.9 per cent at Budget 2016. This follows a contraction of 2.8 per cent in 2016, which was deeper than expected at Budget 2016 due primarily to wildfire-related disruptions and lower exports.

Even as the economic recovery begins to take shape, business and household incomes, in addition to government revenue, will remain well below pre-recession levels, the province said. Nominal GDP, a broad measure of income, is forecast to improve by 5.5 per cent this year but remain 12 per cent below the 2014 peak.

Exports up

Deficit

A deficit of $10.8 billion is forecast for 2016/2017, $444 million higher than estimated in Budget 2016, but in line with the first and second quarter forecasts. The $700 million revenue risk adjustment included in the budget is being removed.

Personal income tax revenue has increased $54 million from budget, to $11.5 billion, due to a positive $510 million prior-years’ adjustment (higher 2015 assessment data means 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 revenue was under-reported), partly offset by a net $456 million decrease from lower household income growth.

Corporate income tax revenue is forecast at $3.3 billion, a decrease of $981 million from Budget 2016, due mainly to lower-than-expected 2015/2016 revenue (the base used to forecast), the weak economy and the Wood Buffalo wildfire.