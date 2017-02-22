There is “large supply growth continuing,” in LPG, particularly from North America, CIS and Middle Eastern gas along with China/India refinery production, according to a scheduled presenter at an upcoming conference.

“Demand growth is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, with some growth in the Middle East,” said Bill Rawlusyk, senior director, midstream oil and NGL with IHS Markit.

He will be discussing the trends in global LPG markets and the impact on regional markets at the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI) Oil & Gas Symposium scheduled for March 6-7, 2017 in Calgary.

Demand growth

Demand growth around the world is from residential/commercial consumption and chemical demand, he said.

“Huge growth in U.S. supply means exports are needed to balance the market,” Rawlusyk noted. “This has caused significant changes in the world trade of LPG with the U.S. pushing out other exporters from certain markets.”

He added: “Canada has a role here, not only in potential exports from AltaGas’s LPG terminal at Ridley Island, but potentially others looking at exports.

“This is mainly due to the low cost of LPG in Canada and the freight advantage to Asia from B.C.’s coast.

