Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Owl River Resources Ltd. (“Owl River” or the “Company”) with the sale of the shares of the company.

Owl River is a private corporation with one shareholder, no severance obligations, minimal overhead and tax pools totaling $302,617 (as of June 30, 2016). The Company will have no debt or working capital at closing.



The shareholder would prefer an all cash transaction but would consider alternate proposals.



Recent production net to Owl River has averaged approximately 34 boe/d, consisting of 21 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 78 Mcf/d of natural gas sales.



As of January 7, 2017, Owl River’s operated properties collectively have a deemed net asset value of $321,137 (deemed assets of $720,366 and deemed liabilities of $399,229), with an LMR ratio of 1.80.



