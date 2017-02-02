Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Owl River Resources Ltd. (“Owl River” or the “Company”) with the sale of the shares of the company.

  • Owl River is a private corporation with one shareholder, no severance obligations, minimal overhead and tax pools totaling $302,617 (as of June 30, 2016). The Company will have no debt or working capital at closing.
  • The shareholder would prefer an all cash transaction but would consider alternate proposals.
  • Recent production net to Owl River has averaged approximately 34 boe/d, consisting of 21 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 78 Mcf/d of natural gas sales.
  • As of January 7, 2017, Owl River’s operated properties collectively have a deemed net asset value of $321,137 (deemed assets of $720,366 and deemed liabilities of $399,229), with an LMR ratio of 1.80.

To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:

Ryan Ferguson Young, Tom Pavic, Ben Rye,
 Jill Switzer or Alan Tambosso at
403.266.6133.

 