Hugh W. Reid & Associates Ltd. announce the Spring session of the DST Interpretation Course in Calgary.

We are offering this course at $1,425.00 + GST because of the continued low oil price.

This is a reduction of 25% from the 2015 price.

Further reductions are available for 2 or more persons from the same company.

For ‘in house’ courses a special fee reduction will apply. Please enquire for details.

This year we will focus on tight or damaged oil & gas tests which might be suitable for re-drilling as horizontal wells.

A new topic will be how to use old DSTs for selecting zones for water disposal from frac’d wells.

The course will also cover all the fundamentals of chart interpretation for permeability, depletion, mechanical problems etc.

Please phone 403-262-1261 or email hugh@hughwreid.com for a brochure or details.