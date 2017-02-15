Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Blackspur Oil Corp. Property Divestiture/Farm-Out
For a larger image click here!
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Blackspur Oil Corp. (“Blackspur” or the “Company”) with the sale or farm-out of its oil properties located in the Drumheller and Cessford areas of Alberta.
- At Drumheller, Blackspur holds 50-100% working interests in over 2.75 sections of land on which it has a 100% working interest in one well producing approximately 29 boe/d, consisting of 16 barrels of oil and 80 Mcf/d of natural gas from the Ellerslie Formation.
- At Cessford, the Company holds a 50-100% working interest in 15 sections of land which are prospective for oil in the Ellerslie, Glauconitic Sandstone and Banff Formations.
- As of January 7, 2017, Blackspur’s wells at Drumheller and Cessford collectively have a deemed net asset value of $1,315,733 (deemed assets of $1,433,048 and deemed liabilities of $117,315), with an LMR ratio of 12.21.
To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:
Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young,
Jill Switzer or Alan Tambosso at
403.266.6133.