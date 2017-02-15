



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Blackspur Oil Corp. (“Blackspur” or the “Company”) with the sale or farm-out of its oil properties located in the Drumheller and Cessford areas of Alberta.

, Blackspur holds 50-100% working interests in over 2.75 sections of land on which it has a 100% working interest in one well producing approximately 29 boe/d, consisting of 16 barrels of oil and 80 Mcf/d of natural gas from the Ellerslie Formation. At Cessford , the Company holds a 50-100% working interest in 15 sections of land which are prospective for oil in the Ellerslie, Glauconitic Sandstone and Banff Formations.



, the Company holds a 50-100% working interest in 15 sections of land which are prospective for oil in the Ellerslie, Glauconitic Sandstone and Banff Formations. As of January 7, 2017, Blackspur’s wells at Drumheller and Cessford collectively have a deemed net asset value of $1,315,733 (deemed assets of $1,433,048 and deemed liabilities of $117,315), with an LMR ratio of 12.21.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young,

Jill Switzer or Alan Tambosso at

403.266.6133.