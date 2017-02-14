By Melanie Popp, managing director of the Alberta Innovation Engine

So we are now well over a month into 2017 and I think we can all agree 2016 wasn't our best year as a society. With the start of a new year brings optimism: rig counts are going up, there are signs of an economic recovery, pipelines are being approved. However, what hasn't followed is the job count. Companies are still reluctant to be hiring in this scary place of uncertainty. There are still hundreds and thousands of applicants for the jobs that are posted. Those out of work professionals who have been holding on to hope as a strategy find themselves in this hard place.

So they open up their search portfolio and start looking at other industries and employers. But alas, there is still a black cloud that follows all of us who were previously oil and gas professionals: the stigma that "when it turns around" the employee will return to their previous industry. Sure, I know of people who have successfully made the transition, but I also know of people who have applied for 300 jobs in two years with not so much as a call back. And I've also spoken to employers outside of oil and gas and the majority are absolutely unwilling to accept the oil and gas orphans, based on the retention component. This here, is the rock.

So where does that leave our out of work professionals? Stuck between a rock and a hard place: an industry that no longer requires them and other industries that do not desire them. In the middle though, I see opportunity and that's why I started the Alberta Innovation Engine. In the middle is an opportunity to create businesses aligned with the priorities of the province and accelerate them at a massive pace, driven by talent that is hungry to contribute and to work differently.

The conversations that I have been having in my rapidly expanding network have yielded a plethora of opportunities that I alone cannot see through to fruition. So, in the spirit of collaboration, I want to share these ideas with you! Also, I know there's a lot of people out there that have their own ideas and could benefit from a community based approach to accelerating their unique innovations. And then there's the "hammers with no nails": those individuals who are committed and dedicated workers who would provide amazing value added skills to the development of any business.

The goal of Alberta Innovation Engine is to foster and launch six unique businesses by the end of 2017. We're starting with a priority area in Alberta: methane emissions reduction. Alberta will reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations by 45 per cent by 2025. This is an aggressive target that cannot rest solely on the hands of our oil and gas operators and their reduced work force. There are immense opportunities to establish business in a new sector working alongside the operators to achieve this target. I would encourage anyone in your network who is currently out of work, regardless of skill set, to attend our session on Feb. 15. Register here.

What follows will be a series of incubation sessions where you will work with a small group to develop a project charter in and around a business opportunity that you saw potential in. The best teams and charters will be promoted to acceleration and coached along the path to launch. We have an amazing startup community in Calgary wanting to promote more small businesses in the energy sector that you will have access to. Plus, you'll be part of something that you created and continue to grow value in.

So, if you are finding yourself stuck between a rock and a hard place, I encourage you to join the community at Alberta Innovation Engine, come to our events, and see the opportunities that are available. Join the community.

"Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want."