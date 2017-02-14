ASSETS FOR SALE

On June 20, 2016, MNP Ltd. (“MNP”) was appointed as receiver and manager (the “Receiver”) of B&H Tank Systems Inc., Outlaw Welding & Mechanical Services Ltd., and 1204473 Alberta Ltd. (collectively, the “Company”) pursuant to an order granted by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta.

The Company, located in Taber, AB, was engaged in the business of providing oilfield equipment rentals and sales, which included custom fabrication, painting, blasting and coating of tanks and other oilfield equipment. B&H was formed in 1994, adding the welding division in 2005 and the painting division in 2011.

To obtain a copy of the Information Memorandum please contact Julie Kennedy of MNP at (403) 537-7610. The deadline for the submission of an Offer to Purchase is March 9, 2017.

1500, 640 – 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0M6

Phone (403) 538-3187

Fax (403) 537-8437