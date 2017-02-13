Today, the oil and gas industry is celebrating an important, watershed moment—it’s the 70th anniversary of the “last chance” well, Leduc #1 discovery, which ushered in Alberta’s modern oil industry.

The Alberta government will recognize it with a special presentation. The minister of energy will make the presentation with industry guests at the nationally-recognized historic site and will tour the museum and exhibits afterwards.

It will take place at the Leduc #1 Energy Discovery Centre. Participants include:

Marg McCuaig-Boyd, minister of energy;



Mark Scholz, president, Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CADOC);



Tim Hawkins, president, Leduc/Devon Oilfield Historical Society.



An event will also be held at the centre during the evening. For more details, click here.

Below is the front page story by Carl O. Nickle that appeared on the front cover of the Daily Oil Bulletin on Feb. 14, 1947 documenting the discovery from the previous day. Click on the image to expand it.



