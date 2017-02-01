LandSolutions LP announces that Tanya Bowie has joined the company as surface land coordinator, Northeast B.C., and will be based out of Fort St. John.

Bowie will provide leadership to the surface land team, co-ordinate projects, and be a local resource to customers as LandSolutions formally expands its presence into Northeast B.C.

With 20 years of B.C. land experience, Bowie spent the last nine years in the position of team lead, Surface Land, for Progress Energy, where she directed a team of seven.

“Tanya has an exceptional reputation in the industry and is known for her leadership ability, commitment to quality, dedication to her work, and B.C. knowledge,” said Chad Hughes, president and CEO of LandSolutions.

“Our customers have a need for local expertise in this region, and the addition of Tanya to our team enables us to respond to that need more effectively. This also complements our existing environmental expertise in that region, enabling us to bundle land and environmental services for our customers there.”