The National Energy Board (NEB) issued an order today declaring that Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC is not required to comply with two sections of the City of Burnaby's bylaws as the company prepares to begin constructing the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Reasons for the decision will follow.

The sections of the bylaws in question required Trans Mountain to obtain preliminary plan approvals and tree cutting permits for project-related work at Trans Mountain's Burnaby Terminal, Westridge Marine Terminal, and at a nearby temporary infrastructure site.

Trans Mountain's motion raised constitutional questions related to the applicability and operability of these Burnaby bylaws in relation to the project. The full text of Trans Mountain's motion is available on the NEB website.

This decision allows the company to begin work at its temporary infrastructure site near the Westridge Marine Terminal, and some work at the Burnaby Terminal, subject to any other permits or authorizations that may be required.