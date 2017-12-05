PSAC, in conjunction with the University of Alberta and Alberta Economic Development, will be holding a multi-level training program, Entering Other O&G Services Markets: Readiness Training 1 and 2, on December 13th and 14th in Calgary, AB. Shaped by recent research on the experience of Alberta petroleum service companies and informed by well-tested practices in international business, the focus of this workshop is on developing decision-making, international business , and leadership skills. At a company level, they will address questions such as market development strategy, local entry tactics, market analysis, negotiations, and conflict resolutions. The overall cost to attend this certificate program is $600 per person; however, PSAC and Alberta Economic Development will cover the cost for this Calgary session.

For more information and to register, please visit: http://www.psac.ca/event/entering-other-markets-training/