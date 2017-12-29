Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
NEB Approves Sundre Crossover Project, With Reasons To Follow
The National Energy Board (NEB) has approved the Sundre Crossover project, with reasons to follow.
The project was subject to a recent hearing (DOB, Dec. 19, 2017).
“The board has decided to approve the project and has issued Order XG-N081-030-2017, and associated conditions pursuant to section 58 of the NEB Act and section 45.1 of the OPR, respectively,” the regulator said in a brief decision document released this afternoon.
The board has included 14 conditions in Order XG-N081-030-2017 which it has issued to NGTL in respect to the project.