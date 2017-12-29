The National Energy Board (NEB) has approved the Sundre Crossover project, with reasons to follow.

The project was subject to a recent hearing (DOB, Dec. 19, 2017).

“The board has decided to approve the project and has issued Order XG-N081-030-2017, and associated conditions pursuant to section 58 of the NEB Act and section 45.1 of the OPR, respectively,” the regulator said in a brief decision document released this afternoon.

The board has included 14 conditions in Order XG-N081-030-2017 which it has issued to NGTL in respect to the project.