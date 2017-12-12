Albertans don their western wear this winter to raise funds for STARS air ambulance

Albertans are brushing the snow off their cowboy hats and getting ready to demonstrate the philanthropic spirit of the West at the can’t-miss event of 2018, PSAC (Petroleum Services Association of Canada) STARS & Spurs Gala. The event will be held at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park on Saturday, January 20where attendees will enjoy dinner, a virtual reality experience, live and silent auctions and will end the night by kicking up their heels to live entertainment by 2017 CCMA Male Artist of the Year and JUNO award winner, Brett Kissel.

Since 1994, the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala has brought business and community leaders together to celebrate the hard work and dedication of Albertans. The annual gala serves as the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service’s (STARS) largest annual fundraising event, paying homage to the organization’s longstanding relationship with the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC).

“At STARS, we believe that the courage to respond is within all of us, and allies like PSAC help us soar. We are thankful for our longstanding partnership, and the $14M this event has helped us raise over the past 23 years,” said Andrea Robertson, president and CEO of STARS. “Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we’ve been driven by the goal of providing patients the care they need when they need it the most. With Calgary’s philanthropic and entrepreneurial spirit supporting our mission, we continue that fight for life today. Thank you for your support.”

The theme, ‘It’s the Way of the West’, represents how Albertans continue to work together to support an incredible cause despite difficult economic times. The attire and entertainment also play into the theme with the January gala marking the mid-way point to the Stampede season in Calgary. Attendees are asked to polish up their cowboy boots and enjoy some of Kissel’s biggest country hits as they join together to raise funds for an organization that has impacted every Albertan in one way or another.

Guests’ philanthropic spirit exudes during the silent and live auctions by bidding on big ticket items. Some of this year’s items include a two-year lease on a 2018 Ford F150 truck; a fishing trip in Queen Charlotte Islands and a three-day heli-skiing package at SilverTip Lodge, to name a few. Attendees can also experience something new this year with the addition of a virtual reality activation that simulates what it’s like to be onboard a STARS mission.

“PSAC has been very proud to host the STARS & Spurs Gala in support of STARS Air Ambulance for 23 years, with huge gratitude for the generosity of Canada’s oilfield service, supply and manufacturing sector along with their customers the E&P companies operating in Canada,” said Mark Salkeld, president of PSAC. “This gala is an extraordinary one-of-a-kind industry event where everyone attending has a great time! The money raised by our collective efforts for STARS is as important as ever and it is a comfort knowing that STARS’ best in class critical life saving services are available to all energy industry workers, the public and communities across Western Canada.”

Funds raised through the STARS & Spurs Gala will help STARS provide time, hope and life-saving transport to critically ill and injured patients. To learn more about the 2018 STARS & Spurs Gala and to purchase tables and tickets, visit starsandspursgala.ca.