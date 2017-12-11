Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Solving The Digital Skills Gap – A 3-Part Series From EDC
While Canada’s $72 billion Information Communications Technology (ICT) sector is poised to be a leader in the global technology revolution, the sector is hampered by a skills crunch, driven by the rapid speed of technological change. This comprehensive 3-part series from EDC delves into how the skills shortage came to be, how talent will help ICT companies attain the next level, and how to overcome the challenges facing the industry.