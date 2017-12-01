Nine ambitious, highly-innovative Alberta companies with their sights set on pushing into new global markets took home awards last week honouring their commitment to international growth and continued expansion across the province at the 2017 Alberta Export Awards.

Calgary-based Solex Thermal Science Inc. took home the top honour as the 2017 Alberta Exporter of the Year, as well as the Cleantech sector award.

“We’re privileged to accept these two awards. While we’re focussed on reducing the environmental footprint of our customers, we also strive to grow Alberta’s economy through innovation & employment of up-and-comers,” said Paul Crawford, President of Solex Thermal Science. “Thank you to our valued customers for your business, your collaboration, and your loyalty. Thank you to Alberta Export Awards and partners who continue to support us along this journey of growth. Thank you to the Solex team for your continued forward thinking, never settling for today’s solutions but striving for tomorrow’s.”

Eight other companies distanced themselves from a competitive field of more than 20 semi-finalists to earn Alberta Export Awards in a diverse set of categories, including Agriculture Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas — Service and Supply, Consumer Products, Manufacturing, Advanced Technology and Innovation, Professional Services and Leadership.

CONGRATULATIONS to our 2017 Alberta Export Award Winners!

Winners were selected from a very strong pool of nominees and judged by an export awards advisory panel of industry leaders from across Alberta.

Our 2017 Winners, awarded on November 23 at the gala lunch:

Exporter of the Year

Other finalists included: BioNeutra Global Corporation, Brace Tool Inc., Burgundy Oak Group Ltd., CalgaRig Corporation, Canadian Humalite International Inc., Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., Custom Learning Systems, FoodChek Systems Inc., G.E.M. Inc., Hunterwood Technologies, InFocus Energy Services Inc., Kudos Inc., MGO Systems Ltd., New West Opportunity Inc., Solex Thermal Science Inc. and Streamline Automation Ltd.

Advanced Technology and Innovation

Other finalists included: Hunterwood Technologies, Infocus Energy Services Inc.and Solex Thermal Science Inc. and Streamline Automation Ltd

Agriculture Food/Beverag e

Other finalists included: FoodChek Systems Inc., Hunterwood Technologies and BioNeutra Global Corporation

CleanTech

Other finalists included: Canadian Humalite International Inc., MGO Systems Ltd., Solex Thermal Science Inc.

Consumer Products

Other finalists included: Burgundy Oak Group Ltd. and G.E.M. Inc.

Emerging Exporter

Other finalists included: FoodChek Systems Inc., and Kudos Inc.

Leadership

Other finalists included: BioNeutra Global Corporation and Kudos Inc.

Manufacturing

Other finalists included: Brace Tool Inc., MGO Systems Ltd. and Solex Thermal Science Inc.

Oil and Gas Services/Supply

Other finalists included: InFocus Energy Services Inc. and New West Opportunities Inc.

Professional Services

Other finalists included CalgaRig Corporation and New West Opportunities Inc