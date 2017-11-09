Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Raymond James Announces Manitok Assets For Sale
Raymond James Ltd. has been engaged to assist Manitok Energy Inc. with the sale of all of its producing properties, undeveloped acreage and related assets. The properties are located in west central and southeastern Alberta.
- Significant Production – Gross daily production of ~5,500 boepd (40% liquids)
- Proved Reserves of 17 MMBOE
- Attractive Acreage Position – Over 1 million gross acres with ~77% average working interest
- Key Operating Areas – Carseland, Wayne, Stolberg, Willesden Green; other non-core producing properties
- Substantial Drilling Inventory – Development opportunities with high returns at current prices
- Valuable Existing Infrastructure – Controlling ownership interests in facilities and infrastructure
Additional information available with execution of Confidentiality Agreement
Intro: http://raymondjames.ca/en_ca/equity_capital_markets/investment_banking/current_mandates/docs/manitok-teaser-ca.PDF
Bid Deadline: November 27, 2017
Ross Prokopy
403-509-0517
Ross.Prokopy@raymondjames.ca