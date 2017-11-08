"The Boiling Frog Dilemma: Saving Canada from Economic Decline."

Come join us at Bennett Jones LLP's office on the 45th floor of Bankers Hall East on November 8th for an insightful presentation and Q&A by Chief Economist of ATB Financial, Todd Hirsch on "The Boiling Frog Dilemma: Saving Canada from Economic Decline." In this presentation, based on the book he wrote with ATB Financial colleague Rob Roach, Todd claims that Canada in the 21st century is at risk of falling behind internationally. Find out what we as Canadians need to do to up our game in terms of creativity, innovation, risk taking, entrepreneurialism, cosmopolitanism, community and re-thinking environmental stewardship—or risk becoming economically irrelevant on the global stage.

About Todd Hirsch:

Todd Hirsch is ATB Financial's Chief Economist. He holds a BA Honours in Economics from the University of Alberta and an MA in Economics from the University of Calgary. For over 20 years he’s worked as an economist at Canadian Pacific Railway, the Canada West Foundation and the Bank of Canada. For almost a decade, Todd taught economics at the University of Calgary. Todd wrote his first book, The Boiling Frog Dilemma: Saving Canada from Economic Decline in 2012, and his most recent, Spiders in Space: Successfully Adapting to Unwanted Change, was released in 2017. Todd recently received the U of A’s Alumni Honour Award and an honorary degree from Mount Royal University. Todd spends most of his time connecting with people across the country through his many presentations and his media commentary. He also writes an economic update that is sent daily to thousands of subscribers. It’s called The Owl and you can subscribe at atb.com/economics

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Location: Floor 45, Bankers Hall East Tower

Time: 5:00 pm, doors open

Cost: $15 (early bird for the first 50 tickets), regular $25. Includes admission, a drink ticket and light appetizers

There is limited seating so you must purchase an advance ticket in order to attend.

https://www.boilingfrogdilemma.eventbrite.ca